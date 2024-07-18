What could happen if President Biden backed out of the race

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On Wednesday, Senate Majority leader, Chuck Schumer and House Representative, Adam Schiff expressed their concern for Biden's capability to won the presidential election.

ABC News reported Schumer told Biden it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign. Schiff said in a statement, "I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."

Dr. Richard Pineda, Director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at UTEP says if President Biden were to back out of the Presidential race, the easiest solution would be to have Vice- President Kamala Harris take his place and select a new vice president.

Dr. Pineda added, it's ultimately the Presidents decision to back out or continue the race but whatever decides he is going to have a huge impact, on what we experience from now until the convention.