El Paso Chamber invites local restaurants to celebrate “915 Restaurant Week”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber announced this year's "915 Restaurant Week" will be held from September 9 to 15. During this week, eateries are encouraged to offer special El Paso-themed menu items to celebrate the city's history and culture.

To participate, eatery owners can visit suncityeats.com to register. After registering, owners have until August 31 to submit their El Paso-themed dish to erin@elpaso.org.