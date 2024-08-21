Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Chamber invites local restaurants to celebrate “915 Restaurant Week”

Restaurant week4_3696860853620239880
El Paso Chamber
By
New
Published 9:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber announced this year's "915 Restaurant Week" will be held from September 9 to 15. During this week, eateries are encouraged to offer special El Paso-themed menu items to celebrate the city's history and culture.

To participate, eatery owners can visit suncityeats.com to register. After registering, owners have until August 31 to submit their El Paso-themed dish to erin@elpaso.org.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content