Man sentenced 5 years after drunk driving crash in 2021

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- On August 1st, 2021, Mayvel Alexandra Morales was driving her family back from vacation, when their lives were changed in an instant.

Mario Martell, a driver with a BAC of .135, according to El Paso Police, drove the wrong way on I-10 and crashed into their car, killing Morales.

Her fiancée and children were injured in the crash as well, but survived.

Martell pleaded guilty in court this week and received a 5 year sentence as part of a plea deal.

The victim's mother Maria Herrera Ortega wanted Martell to get a trial.

"I was very angry. I was angry because I wanted to go to court. I wanted everything to be heard... To me, it did feel like there was no justice. To me, it felt like everything was going the wrong way."

ABC-7 spoke with El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks about why Martell only got a 5 year sentence. He told us they had to take everything into account, including the emotional trauma of the children having to re-live what happened during a trial.

"Believe me when I say, I think this person deserves 15-20 years in prison for what he did."

"It's like ripping off that scab that they have managed to build up over the years, and to have to go through all of that again, sometimes it can be too much for a witness."

Herrera Ortega wants people to know how drunk driving impacts not only the direct victims, but the victim's families as well.

"I'm the one had to see her in the bag. I'm the one who had to see. How her body was because it was hurt... She was crushed. And I had to close her eyes. I closed her eyes... I did not get a phone call for my birthday. And unfortunately it was today."

DA Hicks told us his office has a ride share program with a 20 dollar voucher for anyone who needs to get a ride instead of drinking and driving on weekends and holidays.

The program runs until September 30th of this year.