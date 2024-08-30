“Don’t panic”: El Paso Health Authority weighs in on Chickenpox breakthrough case at middle school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza tells parents in the community not be afraid or panic after a vaccinated student at Alderete Middle School tested positive for Chickenpox , Canutillo ISD officials announced Thursday.

According to the district, the student was fully vaccinated against the Varicella virus, Canutillo ISD officials say, meaning this appears to be a breakthrough case.

"This is something that can happen, and it is not to cause any alarm," said Dr. Ocaranza. "We are working very closely with school officials and it is a good reminder that people need to stay up to date with their vaccinations as well."

Dr. Ocaranza explained people who have been vaccinated against chickenpox can still get the disease. However, they usually have milder symptoms than people who are not vaccinated.

"And that's the reason why, before the school starts, we invite everybody, all the parents, to bring their child in and make sure that they're up to date with the vaccinations," he said.

According to the CDC, Chickenpox usually lasts about 4 to 7 days. A common sign of chickenpox is a rash that turns into itchy, fluid-filled blisters which eventually become scabs.

Dr. Ocaranza said the people that medical providers are mostly concerned about getting chicken pox are those that are not vaccinated, have never gotten chickenpox, and have a weakened immune system.

He reminds parents to continue teaching children to wash their hands as a preventative measure, and for parents to stay up to date with their vaccinations.