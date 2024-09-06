Two penguins die of avian malaria at El Paso zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two penguins who lived at the El Paso Zoo are dead after contracting avian malaria. That's according to the zoo's director, Joe Montisano.

The penguins' deaths happened "a few months ago," Montisano explained. He added that avian malaria is not the same as human malaria, and that humans cannot contract avian malaria. The zoo believes the penguins contracted the disease from a mosquito.

"While six of the affected penguins responded well to treatment, despite our staff’s best life-saving efforts, two did not recover and unfortunately passed away," Montisano said Friday. He adds that the six remaining penguins have fully recovered, that they are now somewhat immune to avian malaria, and that they are undergoing a preventative treatment plan to lower the risk of future cases.

"Introducing new animals, especially from multiple locations—as we did with the penguins—can sometimes bring challenges, including potential health issues," Montisano stated in a news release sent out to the public today. "Losses, while unfortunate, are not uncommon in zoos of our size and are carefully managed following all USDA reporting requirements."