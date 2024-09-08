National 988 day raises awareness about the suicide and crisis lifeline

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Since 2022, the digits 988 have been connecting people who need someone to talk to with counselors who are there to help. 988 has over 200 crisis centers and has served more than 10 million people since it was implemented in July of 2022.

Joey Saucedo, Crisis counselor for Emergence health networks says the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers more than just suicide prevention resources. "I work at night and a lot of people can't sleep. Sometimes just calling and talking can help you get back to sleep and help you get ready for the next day of work," Saucedo said.

Over the last year the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has added LGBTQI+ support, Spanish speakers and American sign language video chat for people are deaf or hard of hearing. Last year the crisis lifeline assisted 32,000 people from El Paso alone. September 8 is recognized as national 988 day and their goal is to continue to spread the word about the many ways the Suicide and Crisis lifeline can offer assistance.