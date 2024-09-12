Historic World War II bomber touches down in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An A-26 Invader, a historic bomber aircraft that played a crucial role during the later stages of World War II, flew into Million Air Restores El Paso, near the El Paso International Airport.

The aircraft touched down from noon to 2 p.m. on August 12.

The A-26 invader saw use in many later battles of World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge. Visitors got to tour the inside of the aircraft, which was restored by Million Air CEO Roger Woolsey and other matinence team members.