Mexican government honors El Paso mayor with prestigious award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexican government just awarded El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser the Ohtli Award, the highest recognition for individuals who have contributed to U.S.-Mexico relations.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico instituted the “Ohtli” award to recognize the efforts of those whose work, research and academic or cultural services are deemed to have positively furthered U.S.-Mexico binational relations, and whose work has contributed continuously to the well-being of the community of people of Mexican origin living in the United States," a City of El Paso spokesperson explained Monday.

The Mexican government singled out Leeser for his "vision and trajectory in strengthening U.S.-Mexico binational relations during his two terms as Mayor, and for his exceptional leadership in binational collaboration, cultural partnerships and human rights for our binational community," the city went on to explain.

Leeser received the award during the Consul General of Mexico's Independence day Grito festivities.