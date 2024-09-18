Nékter Juice Bar unveils “The Golden Trio” in celebration The Golden Bachelorette premiere

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Nékter Juice Bar announced a new lineup called “The Golden Trio”. This to celebrate the premiere of “The Golden Bachelorette,” which debuts Wednesday, September 18th at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

The limited-time offerings include three new menu items called 'Spiced Golden Apple Smoothie', 'Golden Latte' and 'Spiced Golden Apple Bowl'. The three items were made available since Monday September 16th at Nékter Juice Bar’s nearly 250 locations across the country. You have a chance to get one until the end of the season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Nékter Juice Bar will offer a Golden Discount of $2 off any Golden Trio item from September 18th-22th. They will also have the “Golden Hour” specials all season long including buy-one-get-one free Golden Trio menu items every Wednesday.

“Whether you’re embracing a new season of life or simply enjoying the moment, Nékter Juice Bar’s new Golden Trio offerings are created to be your perfect match,” said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar.

Nékter Juice Bar also offers handcrafted smoothies, bowls and cold-pressed juices stating they make them with only real and nutritious ingredients. You can follow @NekterJuiceBar on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and @NekterJuiceBarOfficial on TikTok.