49-hour closure on I-10 from Mesa to Redd this weekend

Happening this weekend, we do want to let you know about a 49-hour closure.

The closure could cause some issues if you're not aware of it.

It will take place on I-10 between Mesa and Redd which starts Saturday morning at 4, lifting by 5-am Monday for a traffic switch.

TxDOT says drivers will be on two lanes of new concrete pavement Monday.

Eastbound I-10 traffic will exit at Redd, and continue on south desert until after Sunland Park Drive, and westbound traffic will exit at mesa to north desert until after Redd.

Officials warn drivers to allow some extra time and pack your patience.

This change will allow crews to start paving the outside lanes, along with the new bypass lanes under the thorn bridge.

The I-10 widening west project is expected to be complete later this year.