The community remembers El Paso legend Jay J. Armes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today the El Paso community continues mourning the loss of local icon, Jay J. Armes, a legendary El Pasoan, with a life that sounds straight out of a comic book.

The large property was once home to multiple exotic animals including Zebras, Lions, Monkeys and even a baby Elephant.

Former neighbor, Ashley Ibarra said Armes helped make her childhood one to remember.

"The tigers, we would always hear them, Usually at night is when we would hear them," said Ibarra. "All of them would do it and then at times we would hear the chimp, too. He was always making noise and stuff."

Armes was a man of many titles, an international private investigator, Hollywood star and former city representative.

He is known for helping rescue Marlon Brando’s son after he had been kidnapped.

Armes turned a disability into a trademark after losing part of his arms and both his hands at an early age due to a fireworks accident.

Something El Pasoan, Alan Serna, said his father witnessed while being close friends with Armes. Serna said he spoke with Armes while running for office in El Paso in search for advice.

He called Armes a character with a million dollar smile.

He said he lived a great life, and he was happy to have been able to meet the El Paso legend.

"I think he was a big inspiration to people that you could be whatever you want to be, you know? And you can come from humble beginnings, like, like, like J.J. did, and aspire to be better in life and to pretty much go after your dreams. You can do it," Serna said.