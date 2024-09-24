Affordable housing apartments coming to West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council voted 6 to 2 in favor of rezoning HOME's property in West El Paso, making way for the proposed 104-unit affordable housing complex to begin construction.

For months, residents in the neighborhood have opposed surrounding the project, with concerns that it would bring an increase in traffic and crime to the neighborhood, among other concerns.

"We were lied to. We were ignored," Cristina Jimenez, President of the Coronado del Sol Neighborhood Association said. To this day, the Texas Public Information Act we requested through open records, the possibility of receiving the full project. Unfortunately to this day, we have not had that."

Meanwhile, HOME maintains they did what they could to consider the neighbors' complaints.

"We have heard and addressed the concerns of neighbors who reside near the new proposed community in the Mesa Hills area through a private meeting held on May 8th, 2024, and a public meeting held on July 9th, 2024," HOME said in a statement to ABC-7 on July 30.

"Additionally, there have also been two public meetings within the past three months held by the City of El Paso and attended by HOME staff, where the subject of this wonderful housing community was considered. The proposed zoning changes to the property were approved by a vote of 8-0. HOME is confident that the new community and its residents will be a beautiful addition to the community."

"There's two phases of construction. We believe one will be done in 18 months, and one should be done in 14 months." HOME Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cichon said Tuesday.

Cichon added the waitlist for those looking to live in the new affordable housing units will open six months before the complex is complete.