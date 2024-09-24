Council approves resolution, step forward for Deck Plaza project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council just voted in favor of possibly giving matching funds to the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization I-10 Deck Plaza Design Project.

Item 47, discussed in today's city council meeting, states council would consider "Discussion and action on a Resolution providing a $750,000.00 match" for the project.

Several people were present for and involved in council's discussions on the issue before the vote, including Karina Brasgalla, who leads Economic and International Development, Joaquin Rodriguez from the Capital Improvement Department, and Omar Martinez from the City Manager's Office.

Council first voted to amend the resolution, changing the fund the money would be pulled from to the TIRZ 5 fund. Council was previously considering taking the money from the impact fund. The measure passed, with five votes in favor and Rep. Joe Molinar and Rep. Chris Canales voting against. Rep. Cassandra Hernandez was not present for the vote.

Council then voted on the amended resolution, which passed with the same vote margin and dissenting votes.