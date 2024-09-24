UTEP urges community to stay safe after two indecent exposure assaults near campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two cases of indecent assault, or fondling, that allegedly happened outside UTEP property is being investigated by the El Paso Police Department.

UTEP officials said in both incidents, the suspect grabbed a female inappropriately.

The university published a Neighborhood Crime Advisory announcing the assaults, which officials said happened Sept. 18.

One incident allegedly happened at 1500 W. Rio Grande, which is roughly a mile and a half from the UTEP campus.

Officials said the other happened on Upson Street, where the suspect grabbed a female as she was walking toward UTEP.

The suspect is believed to be a white male with light skin, green eyes and short dirty blonde or auburn hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, and 23-24 years old.

Officials said the suspects was last seen wearing a grey cap, worn backwards, and a gray backpack.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the El Paso Police Department, Central Regional Command Detectives Division at (915) 212-4562. In case of emergency, call 911.

UTEP officials also provided safety tips in light of the recent incidents:

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings – Know your campus and surrounding area.

Use well-lit walkways and buildings.

Use the “buddy system” and walk with someone you trust.

Walk near the curb and away from shrubbery where someone could be hiding.

Keep an arm’s length away from strangers.

Don’t make it obvious that you’re in unfamiliar territory.

Giving the appearance of not paying attention and not being alert is what suspects look for in a victim.

Walk briskly and with confidence.

ABC-7 asked a spokesperson for UTEP if any additional safety measures have been put in place as a result of the alleged assaults. He said he was not able to provide any further information at this time.