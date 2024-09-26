Skip to Content
Diocese of El Paso announces death of Bishop Mark Seitz’s father

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bishop Mark Seitz's father, Theodore "Ted" Seitz, has died. The Diocese of El Paso announced the news on its official Facebook page Wednesday.

The diocese says Seitz's father passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday.

"We ask for your prayers for the repose of the soul of Ted Seitz and for the comfort and consolation of his family as they grieve the loss of their father," a diocese spokesperson stated.

In lieu of flowers, Seitz is asking that donations be made to the Diocese of El Paso's migrant ministry. The spokesperson says that Ted Seitz was "very fond" of the ministry.

