27th Annual Bi-National boarder mass celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Since 1997, The Dioceses of El Paso, Juarez, and La Cruces have gathered for a special Mass honoring and remembering migrants who have lost their lives attempting to cross into the United States.

Bishop Mark J. Seitz from Diocese of El Paso says according to Border patrol, last year 176 people died in the El Paso section alone. He says this Mass brings people from both sides of the border together.

"Nothing separates us. Language, culture, race, whatever. You know, we are one. And so the mass is the best sign of that union," Seitz said.

Bishop Seitz adds although we want an orderly process for those who enter the country, we need to recognize that we are one family here on the border.