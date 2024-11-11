Skip to Content
Electrical fire damages El Paso store’s stock, equipment ahead of holiday season

Published 8:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso food store Grace Trading is recovering from damage caused by an electric fire Sunday evening. The business, located at 511 S Stanton St., says they face heavy losses in inventory and equipment after the fire destroyed an entire storage unit and damaged the parking lot.

El Paso Fire Department says the fire started at around 8 p.m. and originated from electrical wires in the back of the building. Crews were able to respond and put out the fire by around 8:55 p.m.

We reached out to El Paso Fire Department, and they said they are still investigating the details surrounding the start of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been established for the business. You can click here to visit and donate.

Carter Diggs

