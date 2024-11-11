Skip to Content
El Paso

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa. Find out when.

Published 10:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- I-10 West will be closed at Mesa from 9 PM Monday to 5 AM Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

