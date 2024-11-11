Workforce Solutions Borderplex hosting Hiring Red, White, and You! Veteran’s Hiring Fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hosting a job fair for veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

"We’re embracing a hybrid format this year: attendees are welcome to join us in person, while those who prefer a virtual experience can access resources and job opportunities through our online platform," a spokesperson explained. "Additionally, all Workforce Solutions Borderplex offices will provide resource areas to help attendees connect virtually."

The Hiring Red, White, and You! Veteran's Hiring Fair is happening at Armed Forces Reserve Center located at 11701 Montana Avenue from 8 AM to 2 PM.

All those who will be seeking a job at the fair are required to pre-register here.

Employers specializing in logistics, IT, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, transportation, public services, and other industries will be at the fair looking to hire new employees.

The event will also include workshops led by leaders in a variety of industries, people giving insight on what it's really like to work in various fields, tips from other veterans on moving into a new career, and a headshot station.