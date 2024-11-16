El Paso ISD parents fight to stop school closures

EL PASO,Texas (KVIA)-- Parents, staff and students gathered one last time to ask El Paso ISD board members to vote no on school closures.

Some parents say they feel the decision is rushed because not enough information supports closing Park And Stanton Elementary. These are just 2 of the 10 schools recommended for closure as part of EPISD's district redesign.

EPISD's superintendent, Diana Sayavedra says it's a hard decision but El Paso ISD can not afford to keep all 10 schools open. Board members will cast their votes on Tuesday Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m., at EPISD's headquarters.