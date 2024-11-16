Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso ISD parents fight to stop school closures

By
Updated
November 16, 2024 11:30 PM
Published 11:23 PM

EL PASO,Texas (KVIA)-- Parents, staff and students gathered one last time to ask El Paso ISD board members to vote no on school closures.

Some parents say they feel the decision is rushed because not enough information supports closing Park And Stanton Elementary. These are just 2 of the 10 schools recommended for closure as part of EPISD's district redesign.

EPISD's superintendent, Diana Sayavedra says it's a hard decision but El Paso ISD can not afford to keep all 10 schools open. Board members will cast their votes on Tuesday Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m., at EPISD's headquarters.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content