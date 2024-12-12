El Paso Fire responds to special rescue in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a special rescue on Loop 375 and Midway Dr.

Fire dispatch says it happened at 4:32 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to fire dispatch, crews were originally called out to assist in a rescue, but it was upgraded to a special rescue.

ABC-7 crews saw firefighters using a fire truck aerial ladder, also known as a cherry picker. They also saw what appeared to be two people at the top of the border wall, dangling.

Our crew on the scene also saw two people getting escorted from an ambulance to a Border Patrol unit.

ABC-7 has reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for more information and we are waiting to hear back.