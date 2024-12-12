Quality of Life Survey: Majority of El Pasoans struggling to make ends meet

EL PASP, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community Foundation and the El Paso Innovation Hub recently released data from their Quality of Life survey.

The survey was done to show how El Pasoans feel about life in the city, economically and culturally.

According to the study, more than 80% of El Pasoans feel they are struggling or barely making ends meet financially.

For those not making ends meet, 49% of them believe that inflation is the reason for it. Among the county districts, District 8 had the highest percentage of people who believe their situation is worse than it was last year at 29%. The district with the lowest number was District 4, with just 6.1%.

The poverty line was also shown in the story. Even with more people in El Paso county believing they are worse off, the amount of people living below the poverty line was actually its lowest in the last 6 years in 2023, at 18.5%. The population below the poverty line had increased gradually since 2019, but dropped by nearly 3% from 2022 to 2023.