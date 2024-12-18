Volunteers help drive veterans around El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV) have a program with the VA, where volunteers can help drive veterans to and from medical appointments in El Paso and in Las Cruces.

ABC-7 met with a volunteer and the VA about the program.

Joe Ortiz, a 26 year veteran in the Marines, has been volunteering with the DAV for 4 months and doesn't plan on stopping. He served in Vietnam, Japan, Guam, and other places throughout the Pacific during his time in the Marines.

He says he loved getting involved, and hopes more people can follow suit.

"You know, it's good to help other people. I mean, it makes you a good to to have this, to help these people. And a lot of times when I drop these veterans off, they tell me, thank you, Joe. You know, we really appreciate appreciate what you do for us."

ABC-7 also spoke with Amin Henriquez, the chief of Development and Civic Engagement with the El Paso VA. He says that volunteers are always welcome. There's no military requirement to get involved, just background checks and applications.

"The stuff that, Mr. Joe is doing here for us, the stuff that all the drivers that we have and all the volunteers that we had do for for our community, for the El Paso VA. It is enormous. And it can't be put into words."

Henriquez, a 25 year veteran himself, said that those who wish to get involved can go to the VA building or they can call 915-5646-100, extension 7885. Their website to get involved is linked here.