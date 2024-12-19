Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso is giving away a car, and it’s free to enter. Here’s how

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso is giving away a brand new car on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The new Nissan Versa will be given away at 4 PM. Register for the drawing by visiting the dealership, located at 6451 South Desert Boulevard, now through Saturday at noon and viewing the inventory. Dealership officials say no purchase is necessary to participate.

“For us, it’s not just about selling cars," Martin Rocha, Marketing Director for Charlie Clark Auto Group said. "We focus on serving our customers and providing an excellent experience at all times but also believe greatly in giving back. This is a clear example of that."

The dealership says that it will notify all finalists in advance, because the winner must be present in order to win and accept the car.

“Our biggest satisfaction is seeing our customers’ smiles when they allow us to serve them at our dealerships with all of their auto needs. This car giveaway will now put a huge smile on one lucky winner, and that will be a special gift for us this holiday season” said Charlie Clark, Founder and President of Charlie Clark Auto Group. “One important thing to note is that the winner will not be required to pay anything out of pocket. Not a penny!! Not many companies do that when giving away a car!”