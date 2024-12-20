Why jury participation is so critical in El Paso despite frequent releases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In recent months ABC-7 has heard numerous accounts of people summoned for jury duty only to learn they had been released the day of or a few days before.

Some El Pasoans said they had been summoned multiple times in recent years only to be released time and time again, some describing it as irritating.

"That's frustrating because we take the time to go and do our duty, and then they tell you we don't need you anymore," said El Pasoan Mary Legarreta.

ABC-7 obtained data from the district clerk's office that shows thousands of jurors are summoned in a single month, but only a small percentage actually make it to the voir dire process, where jurors are questioned to see if they are fit to serve.

ABC-7's Rosemary Montanez investigates why these dismissals continue to happen and whether there could be a better process for all parties involved.

ABC-7 talks to the El Paso district attorney, the district clerk, a district court judge, and the chief public defender to understand why this has become a popular trend and discover the critical role jurors play.

Watch "Jury Duty: Summoned Away" Monday at 10 p.m. only on ABC-7.