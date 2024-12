EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital via helicopter with serious injuries following a crash in Northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Fire dispatchers.

Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 the person was thrown out of their vehicle after a rollover.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, in the northbound lanes on U.S. 54 and Mesquite Hill Dr.