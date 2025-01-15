Skip to Content
Open house to be held for 2052 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An open house will be held for the public to provide feedback on the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization's (EPMPO) 2052 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP).

EPMPO says the public's feedback from this open house will help them as they create recommendations for traveling in El Paso through projects, programs, and policies.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at William H. Burges High School's Black Box Theater.

