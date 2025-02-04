El Paso City Council debates use of residential properties as entertainment venues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso City Council members continue to discuss possible methods to address the use of residential properties as “party halls” or large scale entertainment venues.



This comes after the previous city council voted last September to have city staff draft an ordinance prohibiting such activities.

The presentation to Council by city staff reviewed the current city codes in place and proposed changes to the code which would include additional language to specify that residential properties cannot be used as dancehalls or entertainment venues.

Another proposed change would state that noncommercial swimming pools “are not allowed to ”should not be rented” except for swimming lessons.

