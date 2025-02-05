2025 Job Fair at Southwest University Park February 15

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Southwest University Park in Downtown El Paso is hosting a job fair February 15 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The fair is happening in the WestStar Club at the ballpark, which is home to the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC.

The park is looking to hire new employees for a range of positions. There are part-time, seasonal, and event-based roles available in the following areas:

Guest Services

Cleaning Crew

Facilities Maintenance Technicians

Stadium Operations Assistants

Retail

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Cash Room Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Grounds Crew

Security

Game Day Entertainment Staff

Kids Playground Attendants

50/50 Raffle Sellers

Bat Boy/Clubhouse

Candidates need to be at least 16, be able to pass a background check, and able to work all home games and additional events to apply.

Professional Sports Catering LLC will also be hiring that day for the following positions:

Cooks

Prep Cooks

Cashiers

Concessions Runners

Restaurant Servers

Restaurant Runners

Banquet Servers

Banquet Runners

Bartenders

"Interested individuals should bring copies of their resumes, come dressed to impress, and be prepared for on-site interviews," organizers explained. "Representatives from various departments will be available to answer questions and provide details about open positions."