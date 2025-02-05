UTEP students concerned about President Trump’s policy change.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- President Trump's new policy change which allows federal Immigration officers to enter public areas such as school campuses has sparked concern among UTEP students.

School, churches and hospitals were once deemed off-limits or "sensitive" spaces where immigrants could not be arrested. Under the new policy Federal immigration authorities will be permitted to target schools and churches.

Some UTEP students feel this has caused division on campus. "For those who agree with it, it's a huge divide because of their political aspirations and thinking that more students here are coming illegally and finding education, which simply plays a lot of bias," said UTEP student Christian Villarreal.

UTEP declined an interview but offers students tips on what to do if they are approached by ICE

Stay calm and be respectful. Inform the officer that you are not obstructing their process, but you are required to notify the UTEP Police Department. Immediately contact the UTEP Police Department at 915-747-5611 and inform them of the situation. UTEP PD will provide you with instructions.

If a federal immigration officer asks you to provide information from university records, do not release that information yourself. Forward the request to UTEP Legal Affairs at legalaffairs@utep.edu or call 915-747-5056. If the request is made in person, respectfully inform the officer that in order to comply with applicable laws, information requests should be sent to Legal Affairs for review. Notify your supervisor of the request.

For more information and resources visit UTEP.