Skip to Content
El Paso

Ysleta Port of Entry reopened after investigation over “unattended bag”

020425 10P YSLETA BRIDGE INCIDENT VO.mxf.00_00_07_37.Still001
By
New
Published 7:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The Ysleta Port of Entry has been reopened after a reported "unattended bag" prompted a shutdown of the crossing Tuesday evening.

At 8:40 p.m., Customs and Border Protection sent out a statement saying that out of an "abundance of caution" the port would close for the investigation of a bag found near the international boundary. The shutdown lasted until 10:25 p.m., when El Paso Police's traffic account on X posted the roads and border crossing were reopened.

CBP has not yet revealed the results of the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content