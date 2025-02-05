Ysleta Port of Entry reopened after investigation over “unattended bag”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The Ysleta Port of Entry has been reopened after a reported "unattended bag" prompted a shutdown of the crossing Tuesday evening.

At 8:40 p.m., Customs and Border Protection sent out a statement saying that out of an "abundance of caution" the port would close for the investigation of a bag found near the international boundary. The shutdown lasted until 10:25 p.m., when El Paso Police's traffic account on X posted the roads and border crossing were reopened.

CBP has not yet revealed the results of the investigation.