El Paso Sigma Beta Club to hold induction ceremony next week

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The El Paso Sigma Beta Club, the youth affiliate of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, stopped by ABC-7 at noon this afternoon. The club is set to welcome two new members during their induction ceremony next Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m. at the Rock Faith Center.

The club focuses on mentoring boys aged 8 to 18, encouraging community service and leadership development. Sigma Beta Club coordinator Jeremy Oree told ABC-7 the program’s goal is shaping young boys into future leaders, “We just hope that the community sees that these boys are not only in the video game era where they're just on their phones and whatnot. We want them to see that these young men are actually productive part of their community,” Oree said.

The event will feature special guests, including newly elected Mayor Renard Johnson, who will deliver the opening remarks, and Jim Horan from Most Holy Trinity Catholic School, who will serve as the closing speaker.

The ceremony is open to the public, but organizers request attendees RSVP via email at ElPasoSBC@gmail.com to make sure they have enough seating.

For those interested in supporting the mentorship program, more information can be found on social media @EPSigmas