Tax Credit Benefits for Home Insulation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Millions of homeowners still find it hard to regulate the temperature within their homes. In the midst of tax season, there looks to be a solution with some added benefits.

Curt Rich, President and CEO of the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association (NAIMA), says the insulation tax credit works by providing 30% of eligible costs up to a cap. Meaning, that if you spend insulation and air sealing improvements to your home, you would be able to receive up to $1200 as a tax credit. He explains that when it comes to insulating and air sealing your home, many people end up paying higher utilities than they need for years, rather than addressing the issue.

With this added benefit, many homeowners will finally be able to enjoy their homes at the right temperature, and at a lower cost.