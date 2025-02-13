Valentine’s Day Tamales at Bowie Bakery Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Angelee Salazar makes tamales every Christmas with her family at Bowie Bakery. And last Christmas she had the idea to create tamales with a fruity twist and add it to the bakery's menu for a special holiday.

Along with a an overwhelmingly positive response from her family, Salazar introduced her strawberry tamales, filled with a cream cheese filling and topped with a drizzle of la lechera sauce.

In addition to the tamales, Bowie Bakery is offering heart-shaped conchas in a variery of colors like chocolate, white, pink and purple. They also come in special boxes, making them the perfect valentine's gift for that special someone.

The tamales will continue to be sold until the end of the month, while the heart-shaped hard conchas will stop being sold this Sunday.