Skip to Content
El Paso

Valentine’s Day Tamales at Bowie Bakery Socorro

By
Published 12:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Angelee Salazar makes tamales every Christmas with her family at Bowie Bakery. And last Christmas she had the idea to create tamales with a fruity twist and add it to the bakery's menu for a special holiday.

Along with a an overwhelmingly positive response from her family, Salazar introduced her strawberry tamales, filled with a cream cheese filling and topped with a drizzle of la lechera sauce.

In addition to the tamales, Bowie Bakery is offering heart-shaped conchas in a variery of colors like chocolate, white, pink and purple. They also come in special boxes, making them the perfect valentine's gift for that special someone.

The tamales will continue to be sold until the end of the month, while the heart-shaped hard conchas will stop being sold this Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
abc-7
el paso
Olivia Vara
valentine's day

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content