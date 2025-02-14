City looking to sell, redevelop properties in Union Plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is preparing to advance its plan to sell and redevelop 17 City-owned properties in the Union Plaza District.

In November's election, voters approved canceling the City's authority to use the remaining $128 million in general obligation bonds to build a Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Facility in the area.

"As part of this effort, City staff will present an item to the City Council on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, requesting formal Council action to authorize the issuance of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ); ensure adaptive reuse requirements; and mandate Historic Registration for Independently Eligible buildings upon sale of the properties," a City spokesperson explained today. "If approved, the RFQ is expected to be released mid-March 2025."

If the RFQ is approved, it will start the second phase of the City's plan for the Union Plaza properties. In its first phase, the City sought industry and community input.

The City spokesperson says that the team has received five letters of interest that have already been reviewed by City Council in Executive Session.

"However, since Council declined to move forward with direct sale negotiations, staff will be requesting Council approve proceeding with an RFQ process to identify qualified developers committed to adaptive reuse."

The City is looking to preserve the Union Plaza buildings' historic facades, enhance green and pedestrian-friendly spaces in the area, create new housing and retail options, and attract diverse industries to the neighborhood.