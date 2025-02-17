Skip to Content
El Paso

Baby bighorn sheep spotted in Franklin Mountains

Published 10:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some new additions are beginning to make their appearance in the Franklin Mountains.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is saying that the first batch of lambs from the big horn sheep herd are being spotted.

In December, officials released 77 big horn sheep into the franklin mountains as part of restoration efforts.

Officials say that over 80% of those sheep were pregnant upon release.

The department says they hope to have an established population in three to five years.

