Socorro ISD plans layoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District is planning to lay off employees, increase class sizes and cut programs.

On Friday SISD employees email from Acting Superintendent James Vasquez informing them the district needs to reduce its budget by $38 million, and to do it will need to lay off staff.

ABC-7 spoke to an elementary musical specialist who grew up through SISD and taught there. She says the district is planning to cut almost all elementary fine arts programs.

"It's a decision that's apparently already been made to take out all elementary art and music," said Marie Rivera.

She said back in November teachers were told fine arts would not be cut.

"It shows that anybody is on the chopping block. A lot of teachers are scared for their jobs. They're scared to speak out because they can be next. Where does it start? Where does it end?" Rivera told ABC-7.