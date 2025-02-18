Skip to Content
Former State Trooper Michael Salcido recovering from catastrophic fall

Last summer, Michael Salcido a former State Trooper, teacher, and assistant principal fell in his bedroom. He was discovered by his son 12 hours later, catatonic but still breathing. Michael underwent a neurosurgical procedure where he had to have a portion of his skull removed to allow his brain to heal.

Michael is now recovering with his wife Irene by his side. His family wants the public to know how important it is to check up on your elderly family members when they're alone.

To help with medical expenses Michael's family has set up a GoFundMe you can find the link here.

