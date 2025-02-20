El Paso woman receives reconstructive surgery after dog attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On February 7th, Jade Cerda says two dogs jumped a stone wall into her yard began being aggressive with her and her guest.

Cerda says one of the dogs bit her and dragged her through the whole street.

"The dog had to be stabbed 26 times before he died, and he still didn't let go of me. They had to open up his jaw. So this is very scary," Cerda said

She received 80 stitches on her head alone. Dr. Marco Gonzalez says the road to recovery will be a long one. He along with Operation Hope and Cesar Ornelas law firm have vowed to help Cerda during this difficult time.

Dr. Gonzalez has offered to cover the cost of the first year of her reconstructive surgeries. "That's my nature. I love my community. That's what I'm here for. It's given me a lot. So I'd like to give back," Gonzalez said.

Cerda said emergency room staff told her this is dog attacks are common. Cerda hopes her situation will bring more attention to this ongoing issue.

"We need to make sure that the law that states that your dog is a property and we cannot take this dog away from you, no matter if he's dangerous or anything that needs to become more flexible or that needs to go away because we need to protect our children and our community," Cedar said.