Skip to Content
El Paso

Marathon Petroleum donates to La Nube

By
New
Published 6:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- La Nube announced a partnership with Marathon Petroleum corporation.

This follows a significant investment in El Paso's newest science and learning center.

The collaboration includes financial support for ongoing programming and educational outreach, strengthening La Nube’s mission to foster steam education.

As part of the partnership, marathon petroleum is now the official sponsor of La Nube’s flow zone, one of the museum’s nine interactive learning zones.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content