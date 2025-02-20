Marathon Petroleum donates to La Nube

As part of the partnership, marathon petroleum is now the official sponsor of La Nube’s flow zone, one of the museum’s nine interactive learning zones.

The collaboration includes financial support for ongoing programming and educational outreach, strengthening La Nube’s mission to foster steam education.

This follows a significant investment in El Paso's newest science and learning center.

