Ben Ivey appointed to 120th Judicial District Court in El Paso

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott appointed El Pasoan Ben Ivey to the 120th Judicial District Court in El Paso.

Ivey's term is set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor can be elected and qualified, a spokesperson for the governor's office explained.

Ivey is owner and attorney at Ben L. Ivey Attorney at Law and previously worked as an assistant district attorney for the county.

"He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Ivey received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law," the spokesperson explained.

Ivey's appointment still needs to be confirmed by the state senate.