City asks AG to rule on Sun Metro explosion documents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a letter obtained by ABC-7, the El Paso City Attorney's Office asked the Texas Attorney General to rule and make public information requests related to the Sun Metro explosion exempted from release.

Under the Texas Public Information Act, ABC-7 requested police and fire reports, names and job titles of the injured, body camera footage, and surveillance footage of the incident.

In its letter to the Attorney General, the City Attorney's Office asked for permission to withhold all information requested by ABC-7 and other news organizations.

The city also argues that body-camera footage does not have to be released because there was no a crime committed.

"The city respectfully submits that the remaining information is exempt from disclosure at this time because (1) litigation is pending or reasonably anticipated, and (2) the information requested relates to that litigation," the letter reads.

ABC-7 plans to write an appeal letter to the Attorney General's Office.