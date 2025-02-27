El Paso siblings found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City, reports say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Mexican officials discovered an El Paso man and woman dead in an apartment Tuesday in Mexico City.

The victims were siblings.

Officials from the Mexico City Public Safety department published a report on Feb. 25 when they were found dead, saying they spoke with a 61-year-old woman who went to identify the two people renting the Airbnb on Emilio Dondé Street, Colonia Centro, in Cuauhtémoc.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City released a statement on X about their current investigation.

ABC-7 reached out to friends and family members of 35-year-old Hugo Ivan Morales and 37-year-old Laura Abril Morales.

The siblings' mother, Laura Morales, went to Mexico City to gather more information, a cousin of the family told ABC-7.

A close friend of Hugo said they went to Mexico City for a concert.

According to the report, officials found virtual identifications from Texas.

A spokesperson from Airbnb responded to the matter with a statement:

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones. Our priority right now is supporting those impacted as the authorities investigate what happened, and we stand ready to assist however we can.”

Officials also said that the Public Ministry is waiting for autopsy results to determine what exactly was the cause of death.

A GoFundMe was set up for funeral costs by Oscar Fabian Morales, who's said he's the brother of the victims.