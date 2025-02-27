El Pasoan sentenced for child sexual abuse material possession

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors announced that El Pasoan Victor Enrique Artalejo, 60, received a 180 month prison sentence for possession and receipt of child sexual abuse materials.

Court documents state that Artalejo downloaded more than 3,000 files between June 2022 and September 2023. HSI got a search warrant for Artalejo's house in March 2024 and found devices containing the downloads, according to federal prosecutors.

Agents arrested Artalejo the same month, and he has been in federal custody ever since. He pleaded guilty in December 2024 to one count of possession of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.