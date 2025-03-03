Sun Metro Explosion Latest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today El Paso City Council is discussing requests to preserve evidence in the ongoing investigation into last month’s deadly Sun Metro explosion.

This comes after the attorneys representing injured sun metro employees held a news conference last week where they said they have been demanding access to the site, saying they need to conduct their own investigation.

In a statement last week, a city spokesperson said they cannot allow outside investigators at this stage in order to maintain the integrity of the process.

The explosion left one Sun Metro employee dead and several others injured.

Also today, Sun Metro is honoring Ruben Ibarra, a fleet maintenance technician who died as a result of the explosion.

All Sun Metro buses are displaying his name and will pause service for one minute at 1:04 PM, for a moment of silence in his memory.