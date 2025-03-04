4 federal buildings in El Paso slated for disposal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is looking to put four federal buildings in El Paso up for sale.

The buildings currently designated for disposal are the R.E. Thomason Courthouse, Richard C. White Federal Building, US Business Services Good Neighbor Building A, and US Business Services Good Neighbor Building B.

"We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal," the GSA stated on its website. "Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces."

The GSA explains that by disposing of these real estate assets, it aims to eliminate costly maintenance and reinvest in "high-quality work environments that support agency missions."

The GSA says that it will update the public as it assesses progress.