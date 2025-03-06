Watch: State of City

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From 11 a.m. to 1:30 today, Mayor Renard Johnson and members of the City Council will meet at the El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza to discuss their visions and plans for El Paso's future.

The event "will provide a platform for the Mayor and City Council members to share their strategies for addressing key priorities, including economic growth, infrastructure improvements, community development, and public policy," the city said in a statement.