Watch: State of City

El Paso

The El Paso city skyline.
today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From 11 a.m. to 1:30 today, Mayor Renard Johnson and members of the City Council will meet at  the El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza to discuss their visions and plans for El Paso's future.

The event "will provide a platform for the Mayor and City Council members to share their strategies for addressing key priorities, including economic growth, infrastructure improvements, community development, and public policy," the city said in a statement.

Lauren Bly

