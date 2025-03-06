Socorro ISD gives employees incentives to leave amid budget cuts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District is giving some of their employees a chance to leave their positions with an incentive.

The district will give out $2,500 to the first 100 probationary, non-certified, and term contracted staff assigned to a school site who submit a Notice of Voluntary Separation by 5 p.m on April 7th.

They'll discuss the incentives during a board meeting tonight at 5:30. Watch that meeting below:

The district announced that they would have to lay off 300 employees in February as they attempt to cut their budget by $38 million by next school year. They are eliminating elementary fine arts programs and increasing class sizes with that move.

SISD had to have two conservators appointed to oversee the district amid their financial difficulties that saw them empty their reserves.

ABC-7 will have a live report on the board meeting and the incentives tonight on ABC-7 at 10.