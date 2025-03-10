247 El Pasoans laid off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission by MVM Inc., a federal contractor, confirms the company will lay off 247 employees permanently effective March 18, 2025.

The employees worked at an office near the airport under a contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement to help unaccompanied children with logistics once they arrive in the U.S.

MVM stated in the letter that the contract was terminated. The company stated that it was unable to give a longer notice period because the "business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable."

The company also was 132 workers in McAllen that will also be laid off effective March 18.

MVM sent the letter to the Texas Workforce Commission on February 25, 2025.