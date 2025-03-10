El Pasoan arrested amid PPP fraud investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of Araceli Benitez, 46, for alleged Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud.

Court documents state that Benitez allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications and PPP requests. She runs an insurance and tax service company and a home health services company.

There was an indictment against Benitez filed in January, according to federal prosecutors.

Court documents allege that Benitez used radio commercials and social media to encourage people to hire her to apply for PPP loans. The documents allege that Benitez submitted false documentation when filing those loan applications. Benitez allegedly applied for 156 loans totally more than $2,300,000.

"Benitez was arrested March 7 and is charged with seven counts of wire fraud; eight counts of bank fraud; two counts of money laundering; one count of structuring transactions to evade reporting requirement; two counts of aggravated identity theft; and one count of false or fictitious claims. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison," federal prosecutors said. "A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."